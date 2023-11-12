The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at McLeod Center. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

TV: ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes averaged 21.8 more points per game last year (87.3) than the Panthers allowed (65.5).

Iowa went 17-0 last season when giving up fewer than 74.6 points.

Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Panthers scored were just 2.8 more points than the Hawkeyes gave up (71.8).

When Northern Iowa totaled more than 71.8 points last season, it went 16-3.

The Panthers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.1 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

The Hawkeyes shot at a 51.1% rate from the field last season, four percentage points greater than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Panthers averaged.

