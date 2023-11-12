Sunday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) squaring off at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 78-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Iowa, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Panthers won their last matchup 78-67 against Green Bay on Monday.

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 78, Iowa 71

Other MVC Predictions

Northern Iowa Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game last season (posting 74.6 points per game, 35th in college basketball, and giving up 65.5 per outing, 210th in college basketball) and had a +299 scoring differential.

With 76.0 points per game in MVC action, Northern Iowa scored 1.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (74.6 PPG).

The Panthers scored 76.7 points per game at home last season. On the road, they averaged 73.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Northern Iowa surrendered 63.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 69.2.

