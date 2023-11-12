With 12 games on the NHL card Saturday, you have lots of opportunities to place an anytime goal-scorer bet. See below for the odds on players from each contest.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -125 to score

Bruins vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Pastrnak's stats: 10 goals in 13 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -120 to score

Avalanche vs. Blues

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 12 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -115 to score

Avalanche vs. Blues

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Rantanen's stats: 8 goals in 12 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 14 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) +110 to score

Oilers vs. Kraken

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 10 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +115 to score

Oilers vs. Kraken

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Draisaitl's stats: 5 goals in 12 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +120 to score

Penguins vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Guentzel's stats: 5 goals in 12 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +125 to score

Capitals vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 12 games

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +130 to score

Senators vs. Flames

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Tkachuk's stats: 8 goals in 12 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +135 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Nylander's stats: 9 goals in 14 games

