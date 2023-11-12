Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With 12 games on the NHL card Saturday, you have lots of opportunities to place an anytime goal-scorer bet. See below for the odds on players from each contest.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
David Pastrnak (Bruins) -125 to score
Bruins vs. Canadiens
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Pastrnak's stats: 10 goals in 13 games
Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -120 to score
Avalanche vs. Blues
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 12 games
Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -115 to score
Avalanche vs. Blues
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Rantanen's stats: 8 goals in 12 games
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 14 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +110 to score
Oilers vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 10 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +115 to score
Oilers vs. Kraken
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Draisaitl's stats: 5 goals in 12 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +120 to score
Penguins vs. Sabres
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Guentzel's stats: 5 goals in 12 games
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +125 to score
Capitals vs. Islanders
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 12 games
Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +130 to score
Senators vs. Flames
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Tkachuk's stats: 8 goals in 12 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +135 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Canucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Nylander's stats: 9 goals in 14 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.