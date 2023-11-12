Sunday's game between the Howard Bison (1-1) and New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) going head to head at Whittemore Center has a projected final score of 62-44 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Howard, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Wildcats enter this contest on the heels of a 56-47 loss to Boston University on Friday.

Their last time out, the Wildcats lost 56-47 to Boston University on Friday. The Bison head into this game following a 58-39 victory against Mount St. Mary's on Thursday. Adara Groman's team-high 15 points paced the Wildcats in the losing effort. Nile Miller scored 14 points in the Bison's victory, leading the team.

New Hampshire vs. Howard Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

New Hampshire vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 62, New Hampshire 44

Top 25 Predictions

New Hampshire Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats were outscored by 9.2 points per game last season, with a -257 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.6 points per game (345th in college basketball), and allowed 62.8 per outing (133rd in college basketball).

With 51.5 points per game in America East matchups, New Hampshire tallied 2.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (53.6 PPG).

Offensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, putting up 53.9 points per game, compared to 53.3 per game on the road.

New Hampshire ceded 57.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (67.6).

Howard Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bison had a -52 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They put up 59.9 points per game to rank 277th in college basketball and allowed 61.6 per outing to rank 100th in college basketball.

In 2022-23, Howard put up 57.9 points per game in MEAC action, and 59.9 overall.

At home, the Bison scored 62.0 points per game last season. Away, they scored 58.0.

In 2022-23, Howard allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (59.2) than on the road (63.6).

