The Minnesota Wild, with Kirill Kaprizov, are in action Sunday versus the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Kaprizov in the Wild-Stars game? Use our stats and information below.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Kaprizov has a plus-minus of -9, while averaging 21:40 on the ice per game.

In five of 14 games this season, Kaprizov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 14 games this season, Kaprizov has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kaprizov has an assist in six of 14 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Kaprizov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kaprizov has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 32 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 14 Games 10 14 Points 4 5 Goals 3 9 Assists 1

