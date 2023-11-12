In the Week 10 contest between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will K.J. Osborn hit paydirt? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Vikings vs Saints Anytime TD Bets

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a TD)

Osborn has collected 377 yards receiving (41.9 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 32 passes on 49 targets.

Osborn has had a touchdown catch in two of nine games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 17 0

