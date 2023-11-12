Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are conceding the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 192 per game.

Dobbs has compiled 1,727 passing yards (191.9 per game) and a 63.2% completion rate this season, throwing for 10 TDs with five INTs. Dobbs has also chipped in via the running game, producing 324 rushing yards (36.0 per game) and four touchdowns on 54 carries.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dobbs and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dobbs vs. the Saints

Dobbs vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans hasn't let an opposing quarterback register 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Saints have allowed seven players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed two or more passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Saints this season.

The 192 passing yards per game conceded by the Saints defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Saints have the No. 20 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 12 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Vikings vs Saints on Fubo!

Joshua Dobbs Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 209.5 (-115)

209.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-250)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Dobbs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dobbs Passing Insights

Dobbs has gone over his passing yards prop total in five of eight opportunities this season.

The Vikings pass on 63.9% of their plays and run on 36.1%. They are ninth in NFL play in points scored.

Dobbs is No. 31 in the NFL averaging 5.8 yards per attempt (1,727 total yards passing).

In six of nine games this season, Dobbs completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs four times.

Joshua Dobbs Rushing Props vs the Saints

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-118)

Dobbs Rushing Insights

Dobbs hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his eight opportunities this season (62.5%).

Dobbs has run for a touchdown in four games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dobbs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-30 / 158 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 66 YDS / 1 TD vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 25-for-37 / 208 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 19-for-33 / 146 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 43 YDS / 1 TD at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 21-for-41 / 235 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 15-for-32 / 166 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.