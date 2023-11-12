The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) host the New York Jets (4-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

Jets vs. Raiders Insights

The Jets rack up 16.5 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Raiders allow per contest (21.4).

Las Vegas averages 17.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.5 New York gives up.

The Jets average 58 fewer yards per game (272.9), than the Raiders allow per outing (330.9).

Las Vegas racks up 275.6 yards per game, 36.4 fewer yards than the 312 New York allows.

This season, the Jets rush for 35.3 fewer yards per game (103.4) than the Raiders allow per contest (138.7).

Las Vegas rushes for 76.1 yards per game, 61.2 fewer than the 137.3 New York allows per outing.

This year, the Jets have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (10).

This year Las Vegas has turned the ball over 16 times, three more than New York's takeaways (13).

Jets Away Performance

On the road, the Jets score more points (18 per game) than overall (16.5). But they also concede more (20.3 per game) than overall (19.5).

On the road, the Jets pick up more yards (291 per game) than they do overall (272.9). They also concede fewer yards away from home (294.7) than they do overall (312).

The Jets accumulate 118.7 rushing yards per game in away games (15.3 more than overall), and allow 158.7 in road games (21.4 more than overall).

The Jets successfully convert 16.2% of third downs in away games (5.9% less than overall), and allow opponents to convert on 31.9% of third downs on the road (8.6% less than overall).

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Philadelphia W 20-14 FOX 10/29/2023 at New York W 13-10 CBS 11/6/2023 Los Angeles L 27-6 ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 at Las Vegas - NBC 11/19/2023 at Buffalo - CBS 11/24/2023 Miami - Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 Atlanta - FOX

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders score more points at home (21.5 per game) than they do overall (17.3), and allow fewer points at home (14.8 per game) than overall (21.4).

At home, the Raiders accumulate more yards (330.8 per game) than they do overall (275.6). They also concede fewer yards at home (288.5) than they do overall (330.9).

Las Vegas picks up more passing yards at home (237.3 per game) than it does overall (199.4), and allows fewer at home (183.3 per game) than overall (192.2).

The Raiders accumulate 93.5 rushing yards per game at home (17.4 more than overall), and give up 105.3 at home (33.4 fewer than overall).

The Raiders convert more third downs at home (39.3%) than they do overall (33%), and allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (37.3%) than overall (43.1%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Chicago L 30-12 FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit L 26-14 ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York W 30-6 FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami - CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City - CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota - FOX

