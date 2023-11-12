According to our computer model, the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the New York Jets when they square off at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12 (at 8:20 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

While the Jets rank ninth in total defense with 312 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly less successful on offense, ranking second-worst (272.9 yards per game). From an offensive perspective, the Raiders are generating 17.3 points per contest (26th-ranked). They rank 19th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (21.4 points given up per game).

Jets vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+1) Toss Up (36.5) Raiders 21, Jets 16

Jets Betting Info

The Jets have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.

New York has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Jets have not covered the spread this season (0-0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

New York and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of eight times this season.

Jets games have had an average of 40.1 points this season, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Raiders based on the moneyline is 51.2%.

Las Vegas is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1 point or more this season (in four opportunities).

So far this season, just two Las Vegas games have hit the over.

The average total for Raiders games is 43.4 points, 6.9 more than this game's over/under.

Jets vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New York 16.5 19.5 15.6 19 18 20.3 Las Vegas 17.3 21.4 21.5 14.8 14 26.8

