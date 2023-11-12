Will Jayden Reed cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Reed will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Packers vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Reed has 23 catches (40 targets) and paces the Packers with 333 yards receiving (41.6 per game) plus three TDs.

Reed has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1 Week 8 Vikings 6 4 83 0 Week 9 Rams 3 3 19 0

Rep Jayden Reed with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.