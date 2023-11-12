The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) and the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) play in a game with no set line at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State compiled a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.

Idaho State (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.9% less often than Iowa State (16-16-0) last season.

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 67.6 136.8 62.6 133.6 133.1 Idaho State 69.2 136.8 71 133.6 136.9

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cyclones recorded 67.6 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 71 the Bengals gave up.

Iowa State had an 8-2 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 71 points.

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-16-0 10-22-0 Idaho State 13-14-0 16-11-0

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Idaho State 13-3 Home Record 7-7 3-8 Away Record 4-12 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 72 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

