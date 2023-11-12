Iowa State vs. Idaho State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) and the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) play in a game with no set line at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. Idaho State Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Iowa State Betting Records & Stats
- Iowa State compiled a 16-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Idaho State (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 50% of the time, 1.9% less often than Iowa State (16-16-0) last season.
Iowa State vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Iowa State
|67.6
|136.8
|62.6
|133.6
|133.1
|Idaho State
|69.2
|136.8
|71
|133.6
|136.9
Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cyclones recorded 67.6 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 71 the Bengals gave up.
- Iowa State had an 8-2 record against the spread and a 10-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 71 points.
Iowa State vs. Idaho State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Iowa State
|16-16-0
|10-22-0
|Idaho State
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
Iowa State vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Iowa State
|Idaho State
|13-3
|Home Record
|7-7
|3-8
|Away Record
|4-12
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|72
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.6
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|3-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
