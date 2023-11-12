The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) will face the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Game Information

Iowa State Top Players (2022-23)

Jaren Holmes: 13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tamin Lipsey: 7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Gabe Kalscheur: 12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Osun Osunniyi: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Caleb Grill: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)

Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 283rd 67.6 Points Scored 69.2 241st 18th 62.6 Points Allowed 71 207th 241st 30.8 Rebounds 28.5 328th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 285th 6.4 3pt Made 7.7 134th 117th 13.8 Assists 12.2 249th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

