Sunday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) against the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at James H. Hilton Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-52 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 12.

There is no line set for the game.

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 71, Idaho State 52

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Idaho State

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-18.3)

Iowa State (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 123.0

Iowa State Performance Insights

Last season, Iowa State was 283rd in the nation offensively (67.6 points scored per game) and 18th-best on defense (62.6 points conceded).

Last season, the Cyclones were 241st in the nation in rebounds (30.8 per game) and 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8).

Iowa State was 117th in college basketball in assists (13.8 per game) last year.

The Cyclones were 285th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and 234th in 3-point percentage (33.1%) last season.

Giving up 7.6 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.7% from downtown last year, Iowa State was 230th and 178th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Cyclones attempted 66.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 33.8% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 74.7% of the Cyclones' baskets were 2-pointers, and 25.3% were 3-pointers.

