The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) face the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. Idaho State matchup.

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-27.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-28.5) 129.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Iowa State covered 16 times in 32 games with a spread last season.

The Cyclones and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 32 times last season.

Idaho State went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.

Iowa State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Iowa State is 38th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (53rd).

The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

