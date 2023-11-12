The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) play the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Bengals allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

In games Iowa State shot higher than 45.2% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.

The Bengals ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cyclones finished 241st.

Last year, the Cyclones scored 67.6 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 71 the Bengals allowed.

When Iowa State put up more than 71 points last season, it went 10-1.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

Iowa State put up 72 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Cyclones played better in home games last season, surrendering 56.3 points per game, compared to 68.2 away from home.

In terms of three-point shooting, Iowa State fared better at home last season, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage on the road.

