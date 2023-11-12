How to Watch Iowa State vs. Idaho State on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) play the Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Bengals allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- In games Iowa State shot higher than 45.2% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
- The Bengals ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cyclones finished 241st.
- Last year, the Cyclones scored 67.6 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 71 the Bengals allowed.
- When Iowa State put up more than 71 points last season, it went 10-1.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa State put up 72 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cyclones played better in home games last season, surrendering 56.3 points per game, compared to 68.2 away from home.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Iowa State fared better at home last season, averaging 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Green Bay
|W 85-44
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lindenwood
|W 102-47
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|VCU
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
