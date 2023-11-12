Sunday's game between the Georgetown Hoyas (2-0) and the Brown Bears (0-2) at McDonough Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-51 and heavily favors Georgetown to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Hoyas are coming off of a 68-45 win over Temple in their most recent outing on Thursday.

The Hoyas won their most recent matchup 68-45 against Temple on Thursday. The Bears' last game on Thursday ended in a 62-54 loss to Holy Cross. Kelsey Ransom's team-high 16 points paced the Hoyas in the win. Grace Arnolie totaled 17 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Bears.

Georgetown vs. Brown Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McDonough Gymnasium in Washington, New Hampshire

Georgetown vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 68, Brown 51

Georgetown Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoyas were outscored by 3.0 points per game last season (posting 59.1 points per game, 294th in college basketball, while allowing 62.1 per outing, 110th in college basketball) and had a -93 scoring differential.

In conference contests, Georgetown averaged fewer points per game (58.7) than its season average (59.1).

The Hoyas averaged 65.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 56.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Georgetown allowed 62.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it allowed 62.5.

Brown Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears' -69 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.4 points per game (214th in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per outing (231st in college basketball).

Brown scored fewer points in conference action (61.3 per game) than overall (63.4).

The Bears scored 62.7 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 on the road.

At home, Brown allowed 64.1 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 68.1.

