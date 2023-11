Sunday's college basketball slate includes 15 games featuring Big Ten teams on the court. Among those games is the Indiana Hoosiers squaring off against the Stanford Cardinal.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Maryland Terrapins at South Carolina Gamecocks 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) IUPUI Jaguars at Ohio State Buckeyes 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 B1G+ Wright State Raiders at Michigan State Spartans 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Chicago State Cougars at Minnesota Golden Gophers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Omaha Mavericks at Northwestern Wildcats 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Iowa Hawkeyes at Northern Iowa Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Jaguars at Purdue Boilermakers 4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Indiana Hoosiers at Stanford Cardinal 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 ESPN Auburn Tigers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 Big Ten Network (Live stream on Fubo)

