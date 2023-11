Big 12 squads are on Sunday's college basketball schedule in six games, including the Oklahoma State Cowgirls taking on the Colorado Buffaloes.

Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Rice Owls at TCU Horned Frogs 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Oklahoma Sooners 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Iowa State Cyclones at Drake Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Liberty Lady Flames at Texas Longhorns 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 LHN Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Colorado Buffaloes 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo) Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Colorado Buffaloes 6:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)

