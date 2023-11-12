With the Minnesota Vikings taking on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Alexander Mattison a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Vikings vs Saints Anytime TD Bets

Will Alexander Mattison score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Mattison has taken 122 attempts for a team-leading 434 rushing yards (48.2 per game) with zero touchdowns.

Mattison also has 23 catches for 158 yards (17.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Mattison does not have a rushing touchdown in nine games.

He has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Alexander Mattison Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 11 34 0 3 10 1 Week 2 @Eagles 8 28 0 3 11 0 Week 3 Chargers 20 93 0 5 32 0 Week 4 @Panthers 17 95 0 1 3 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 26 0 2 20 1 Week 6 @Bears 18 44 0 4 28 0 Week 7 49ers 8 39 0 2 3 0 Week 8 @Packers 16 31 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Falcons 16 44 0 2 49 1

