Will Aaron Jones pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Packers vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Jones has piled up 196 yards (39.2 per game) on 49 carries with two touchdowns.

Jones has also hauled in 14 passes for 147 yards (29.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0

Rep Aaron Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.