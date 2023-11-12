Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Jones' stats can be found on this page.
Jones has season stats that include 196 rushing yards on 49 carries (4.0 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus 14 receptions on 22 targets for 147 yards.
Aaron Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other running back is on the injury report for the Packers.
Week 10 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Jones 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|49
|196
|2
|4.0
|22
|14
|147
|1
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|41
|1
|2
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|18
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|8
|35
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|7
|29
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|20
|73
|1
|4
|26
|0
