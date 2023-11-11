SEC teams were in action for seven games in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina | Alabama vs. Kentucky | Tennessee vs. Missouri | Auburn vs. Arkansas | Ole Miss vs. Georgia | Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M | Florida vs. LSU

Week 11 SEC Results

South Carolina 47 Vanderbilt 6

Pregame Favorite: South Carolina (-13.5)

South Carolina (-13.5) Pregame Total: 55.5

South Carolina Leaders

Passing: Spencer Rattler (28-for-36, 351 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Spencer Rattler (28-for-36, 351 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Mario Anderson (9 ATT, 102 YDS, 1 TD)

Mario Anderson (9 ATT, 102 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Xavier Legette (12 TAR, 9 REC, 120 YDS)

Vanderbilt Leaders

Passing: Ken Seals (13-for-28, 104 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Ken Seals (13-for-28, 104 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: AJ Newberry (12 ATT, 38 YDS)

AJ Newberry (12 ATT, 38 YDS) Receiving: London Humphreys (5 TAR, 3 REC, 33 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Carolina Vanderbilt 487 Total Yards 234 351 Passing Yards 104 136 Rushing Yards 130 1 Turnovers 2

Alabama 49 Kentucky 21

Pregame Favorite: Alabama (-10.5)

Alabama (-10.5) Pregame Total: 47

Alabama Leaders

Passing: Jalen Milroe (15-for-22, 234 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Jalen Milroe (15-for-22, 234 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jase McClellan (9 ATT, 43 YDS)

Jase McClellan (9 ATT, 43 YDS) Receiving: Kobe Prentice (5 TAR, 4 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)

Kentucky Leaders

Passing: Devin Leary (17-for-31, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Devin Leary (17-for-31, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Ramon Jefferson (2 ATT, 73 YDS)

Ramon Jefferson (2 ATT, 73 YDS) Receiving: Dane Key (6 TAR, 4 REC, 46 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Kentucky Alabama 253 Total Yards 444 158 Passing Yards 285 95 Rushing Yards 159 2 Turnovers 1

Missouri 36 Tennessee 7

Pregame Favorite: Tennessee (-2.5)

Tennessee (-2.5) Pregame Total: 59.5

Missouri Leaders

Passing: Brady Cook (18-for-24, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Brady Cook (18-for-24, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Cody Schrader (35 ATT, 205 YDS, 1 TD)

Cody Schrader (35 ATT, 205 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Schrader (5 TAR, 5 REC, 116 YDS)

Tennessee Leaders

Passing: Joe Milton (22-for-34, 267 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Joe Milton (22-for-34, 267 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Milton (10 ATT, 36 YDS)

Milton (10 ATT, 36 YDS) Receiving: Ramel Keyton (5 TAR, 4 REC, 57 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Missouri Tennessee 530 Total Yards 350 275 Passing Yards 267 255 Rushing Yards 83 1 Turnovers 3

Auburn 48 Arkansas 10

Pregame Favorite: Arkansas (-2.5)

Arkansas (-2.5) Pregame Total: 47.5

Auburn Leaders

Passing: Payton Thorne (12-for-20, 163 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Payton Thorne (12-for-20, 163 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (16 ATT, 109 YDS)

Jarquez Hunter (16 ATT, 109 YDS) Receiving: Ja'Varrius Johnson (3 TAR, 3 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD)

Arkansas Leaders

Passing: K.J. Jefferson (10-for-16, 116 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

K.J. Jefferson (10-for-16, 116 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jacolby Criswell (6 ATT, 64 YDS)

Jacolby Criswell (6 ATT, 64 YDS) Receiving: Isaiah Sategna (1 TAR, 1 REC, 35 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Arkansas Auburn 255 Total Yards 517 135 Passing Yards 163 120 Rushing Yards 354 2 Turnovers 2

Georgia 52 Ole Miss 17

Pregame Favorite: Georgia (-10.5)

Georgia (-10.5) Pregame Total: 58.5

Georgia Leaders

Passing: Carson Beck (18-for-25, 306 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Carson Beck (18-for-25, 306 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Kendall Milton (9 ATT, 127 YDS, 2 TDs)

Kendall Milton (9 ATT, 127 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Ladd McConkey (5 TAR, 4 REC, 81 YDS, 1 TD)

Ole Miss Leaders

Passing: Jaxson Dart (10-for-17, 112 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Jaxson Dart (10-for-17, 112 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (22 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs)

Quinshon Judkins (22 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (2 TAR, 2 REC, 48 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Georgia Ole Miss 611 Total Yards 352 311 Passing Yards 173 300 Rushing Yards 179 1 Turnovers 1

Texas A&M 51 Mississippi State 10

Pregame Favorite: Texas A&M (-16.5)

Texas A&M (-16.5) Pregame Total: 40.5

Texas A&M Leaders

Passing: Jaylen Henderson (11-for-19, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jaylen Henderson (11-for-19, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Henderson (12 ATT, 60 YDS, 2 TDs)

Henderson (12 ATT, 60 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Ainias Smith (7 TAR, 4 REC, 64 YDS, 1 TD)

Mississippi State Leaders

Passing: Michael Wright (5-for-9, 68 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Michael Wright (5-for-9, 68 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Seth Davis (12 ATT, 79 YDS)

Seth Davis (12 ATT, 79 YDS) Receiving: Zavion Thomas (4 TAR, 4 REC, 39 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Mississippi State 396 Total Yards 237 150 Passing Yards 104 246 Rushing Yards 133 0 Turnovers 4

LSU 52 Florida 35

Pregame Favorite: LSU (-15.5)

LSU (-15.5) Pregame Total: 67.5

LSU Leaders

Passing: Jayden Daniels (17-for-26, 372 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jayden Daniels (17-for-26, 372 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Daniels (12 ATT, 234 YDS, 2 TDs)

Daniels (12 ATT, 234 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Brian Thomas Jr. (8 TAR, 6 REC, 150 YDS, 2 TDs)

Florida Leaders

Passing: Graham Mertz (26-for-38, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Graham Mertz (26-for-38, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Trevor Etienne (18 ATT, 99 YDS, 3 TDs)

Trevor Etienne (18 ATT, 99 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Ricky Pearsall (8 TAR, 7 REC, 103 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

LSU Florida 701 Total Yards 488 372 Passing Yards 311 329 Rushing Yards 177 1 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's SEC Games

UL Monroe Warhawks at No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Favorite: -

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: -

Chattanooga Mocs at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Bryant-Denny Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: -

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Favorite: Georgia (-7.5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Favorite: Georgia (-7.5)

New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Favorite: -

Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Favorite: -

Florida Gators at No. 16 Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: -

Georgia State Panthers at No. 18 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.