Week 11 Pac-12 Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Looking to see how the six games with Pac-12 teams played out in Week 11 of the college football slate?. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Arizona vs. Colorado | Utah vs. Washington | Washington State vs. Cal | Stanford vs. Oregon State
Week 11 Pac-12 Results
Arizona 34 Colorado 31
- Pregame Favorite: Arizona (-8.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Arizona Leaders
- Passing: Noah Fifita (21-for-35, 214 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jonah Coleman (11 ATT, 179 YDS)
- Receiving: Tetairoa McMillan (15 TAR, 9 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
Colorado Leaders
- Passing: Shedeur Sanders (22-for-35, 262 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Sanders (13 ATT, 29 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Xavier Weaver (9 TAR, 5 REC, 84 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Colorado
|Arizona
|339
|Total Yards
|421
|262
|Passing Yards
|214
|77
|Rushing Yards
|207
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Washington 35 Utah 28
- Pregame Favorite: Washington (-8.5)
- Pregame Total: 49.5
Washington Leaders
- Passing: Michael Penix Jr. (24-for-42, 332 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dillon Johnson (23 ATT, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Rome Odunze (9 TAR, 3 REC, 111 YDS, 2 TDs)
Utah Leaders
- Passing: Bryson Barnes (17-for-30, 267 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Barnes (6 ATT, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: Devaughn Vele (6 TAR, 5 REC, 145 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Washington
|Utah
|457
|Total Yards
|382
|332
|Passing Yards
|267
|125
|Rushing Yards
|115
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Cal 42 Washington State 39
- Pregame Favorite: Cal (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 60.5
Cal Leaders
- Passing: Fernando Mendoza (14-for-21, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaydn Ott (27 ATT, 167 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jeremiah Hunter (3 TAR, 3 REC, 45 YDS)
Washington State Leaders
- Passing: Cameron Ward (34-for-59, 354 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Leo Pulalasi (11 ATT, 66 YDS)
- Receiving: Josh Kelly (12 TAR, 9 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Cal
|Washington State
|327
|Total Yards
|483
|150
|Passing Yards
|358
|177
|Rushing Yards
|125
|2
|Turnovers
|4
Oregon State 62 Stanford 17
- Pregame Favorite: Oregon State (-21.5)
- Pregame Total: 51.5
Oregon State Leaders
- Passing: D.J. Uiagalelei (12-for-19, 240 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Damien Martinez (15 ATT, 146 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Anthony Gould (4 TAR, 1 REC, 61 YDS)
Stanford Leaders
- Passing: Ashton Daniels (10-for-16, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Daniels (9 ATT, 37 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Elic Ayomanor (6 TAR, 3 REC, 122 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Oregon State
|Stanford
|598
|Total Yards
|324
|321
|Passing Yards
|242
|277
|Rushing Yards
|82
|0
|Turnovers
|4
Next Week's Pac-12 Games
No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: -
California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Favorite: -
