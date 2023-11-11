Looking to see how the six games with Pac-12 teams played out in Week 11 of the college football slate?. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Arizona vs. Colorado | Utah vs. Washington | Washington State vs. Cal | Stanford vs. Oregon State

Week 11 Pac-12 Results

Arizona 34 Colorado 31

  • Pregame Favorite: Arizona (-8.5)
  • Pregame Total: 55.5

Arizona Leaders

  • Passing: Noah Fifita (21-for-35, 214 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jonah Coleman (11 ATT, 179 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tetairoa McMillan (15 TAR, 9 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Colorado Leaders

  • Passing: Shedeur Sanders (22-for-35, 262 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Sanders (13 ATT, 29 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Xavier Weaver (9 TAR, 5 REC, 84 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

ColoradoArizona
339Total Yards421
262Passing Yards214
77Rushing Yards207
0Turnovers0

Washington 35 Utah 28

  • Pregame Favorite: Washington (-8.5)
  • Pregame Total: 49.5

Washington Leaders

  • Passing: Michael Penix Jr. (24-for-42, 332 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dillon Johnson (23 ATT, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Rome Odunze (9 TAR, 3 REC, 111 YDS, 2 TDs)

Utah Leaders

  • Passing: Bryson Barnes (17-for-30, 267 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Barnes (6 ATT, 39 YDS)
  • Receiving: Devaughn Vele (6 TAR, 5 REC, 145 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

WashingtonUtah
457Total Yards382
332Passing Yards267
125Rushing Yards115
1Turnovers2

Cal 42 Washington State 39

  • Pregame Favorite: Cal (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 60.5

Cal Leaders

  • Passing: Fernando Mendoza (14-for-21, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jaydn Ott (27 ATT, 167 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jeremiah Hunter (3 TAR, 3 REC, 45 YDS)

Washington State Leaders

  • Passing: Cameron Ward (34-for-59, 354 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Leo Pulalasi (11 ATT, 66 YDS)
  • Receiving: Josh Kelly (12 TAR, 9 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

CalWashington State
327Total Yards483
150Passing Yards358
177Rushing Yards125
2Turnovers4

Oregon State 62 Stanford 17

  • Pregame Favorite: Oregon State (-21.5)
  • Pregame Total: 51.5

Oregon State Leaders

  • Passing: D.J. Uiagalelei (12-for-19, 240 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Damien Martinez (15 ATT, 146 YDS, 4 TDs)
  • Receiving: Anthony Gould (4 TAR, 1 REC, 61 YDS)

Stanford Leaders

  • Passing: Ashton Daniels (10-for-16, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Daniels (9 ATT, 37 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Elic Ayomanor (6 TAR, 3 REC, 122 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Oregon StateStanford
598Total Yards324
321Passing Yards242
277Rushing Yards82
0Turnovers4

Next Week's Pac-12 Games

No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
  • TV Channel:
  • Favorite: -

California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Stanford Stadium
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Favorite: -

