Looking to see how the six games with Pac-12 teams played out in Week 11 of the college football slate?. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Arizona vs. Colorado | Utah vs. Washington | Washington State vs. Cal | Stanford vs. Oregon State

Week 11 Pac-12 Results

Arizona 34 Colorado 31

Pregame Favorite: Arizona (-8.5)

Pregame Total: 55.5

Arizona Leaders

Passing: Noah Fifita (21-for-35, 214 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Noah Fifita (21-for-35, 214 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jonah Coleman (11 ATT, 179 YDS)

Jonah Coleman (11 ATT, 179 YDS) Receiving: Tetairoa McMillan (15 TAR, 9 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Colorado Leaders

Passing: Shedeur Sanders (22-for-35, 262 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Shedeur Sanders (22-for-35, 262 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Sanders (13 ATT, 29 YDS, 1 TD)

Sanders (13 ATT, 29 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Xavier Weaver (9 TAR, 5 REC, 84 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Colorado Arizona 339 Total Yards 421 262 Passing Yards 214 77 Rushing Yards 207 0 Turnovers 0

Washington 35 Utah 28

Pregame Favorite: Washington (-8.5)

Pregame Total: 49.5

Washington Leaders

Passing: Michael Penix Jr. (24-for-42, 332 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Michael Penix Jr. (24-for-42, 332 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dillon Johnson (23 ATT, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Dillon Johnson (23 ATT, 104 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Rome Odunze (9 TAR, 3 REC, 111 YDS, 2 TDs)

Utah Leaders

Passing: Bryson Barnes (17-for-30, 267 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Bryson Barnes (17-for-30, 267 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Barnes (6 ATT, 39 YDS)

Barnes (6 ATT, 39 YDS) Receiving: Devaughn Vele (6 TAR, 5 REC, 145 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Washington Utah 457 Total Yards 382 332 Passing Yards 267 125 Rushing Yards 115 1 Turnovers 2

Cal 42 Washington State 39

Pregame Favorite: Cal (-2.5)

Pregame Total: 60.5

Cal Leaders

Passing: Fernando Mendoza (14-for-21, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Fernando Mendoza (14-for-21, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jaydn Ott (27 ATT, 167 YDS, 1 TD)

Jaydn Ott (27 ATT, 167 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jeremiah Hunter (3 TAR, 3 REC, 45 YDS)

Washington State Leaders

Passing: Cameron Ward (34-for-59, 354 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Cameron Ward (34-for-59, 354 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Leo Pulalasi (11 ATT, 66 YDS)

Leo Pulalasi (11 ATT, 66 YDS) Receiving: Josh Kelly (12 TAR, 9 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Cal Washington State 327 Total Yards 483 150 Passing Yards 358 177 Rushing Yards 125 2 Turnovers 4

Oregon State 62 Stanford 17

Pregame Favorite: Oregon State (-21.5)

Pregame Total: 51.5

Oregon State Leaders

Passing: D.J. Uiagalelei (12-for-19, 240 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

D.J. Uiagalelei (12-for-19, 240 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Damien Martinez (15 ATT, 146 YDS, 4 TDs)

Damien Martinez (15 ATT, 146 YDS, 4 TDs) Receiving: Anthony Gould (4 TAR, 1 REC, 61 YDS)

Stanford Leaders

Passing: Ashton Daniels (10-for-16, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Ashton Daniels (10-for-16, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Daniels (9 ATT, 37 YDS, 1 TD)

Daniels (9 ATT, 37 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Elic Ayomanor (6 TAR, 3 REC, 122 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Oregon State Stanford 598 Total Yards 324 321 Passing Yards 242 277 Rushing Yards 82 0 Turnovers 4

Next Week's Pac-12 Games

No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel:

Favorite: -

California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Favorite: California (-3.5)

