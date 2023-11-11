Looking for information on the best bets in Big Ten action in Week 11? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Michigan State vs. Ohio State matchup, and picking Penn State (+4.5) over Michigan against the spread. Find more analysis on those college football games, and potential options to use in a parlay, in the article below.

Best Week 11 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Penn State +4.5 vs. Michigan

Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Favorite & Spread: Penn State by 0.5 points

Penn State by 0.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Minnesota +1 vs. Purdue

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 2.2 points

Minnesota by 2.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Nebraska +2.5 vs. Maryland

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 0.5 points

Maryland by 0.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Peacock

Best Week 11 Big Ten Total Bets

Under 47.5 - Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Total: 43.3 points

43.3 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 43.5 - Maryland vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Total: 47.2 points

47.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Peacock

Over 44 - Indiana vs. Illinois

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Total: 47.6 points

47.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 11 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Ohio State 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten) 32.8 / 10.7 417.6 / 271.2 Michigan 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten) 40.7 / 6.7 424.2 / 231.4 Penn State 8-1 (5-1 Big Ten) 40.2 / 11.9 394.0 / 234.4 Iowa 7-2 (4-2 Big Ten) 18.4 / 13.7 225.3 / 297.8 Rutgers 6-3 (3-3 Big Ten) 26.8 / 17.9 331.0 / 283.2 Nebraska 5-4 (3-3 Big Ten) 19.9 / 18.8 318.0 / 298.3 Minnesota 5-4 (3-3 Big Ten) 21.7 / 23.2 308.8 / 337.3 Wisconsin 5-4 (3-3 Big Ten) 23.6 / 19.1 374.9 / 333.6 Maryland 5-4 (2-4 Big Ten) 30.7 / 23.8 397.9 / 347.6 Illinois 4-5 (2-4 Big Ten) 21.1 / 27.6 366.1 / 380.9 Northwestern 4-5 (2-4 Big Ten) 20.1 / 24.2 292.1 / 331.1 Indiana 3-6 (1-5 Big Ten) 18.8 / 28.0 310.2 / 361.0 Michigan State 3-6 (1-5 Big Ten) 18.2 / 26.6 319.8 / 351.6 Purdue 2-7 (1-5 Big Ten) 20.9 / 31.2 339.9 / 387.8

