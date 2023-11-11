Week 11 Big 12 Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Week 11 college football slate included seven games with Big 12 teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Texas Tech vs. Kansas | Baylor vs. Kansas State | Oklahoma State vs. UCF | West Virginia vs. Oklahoma | Cincinnati vs. Houston | Texas vs. TCU
Week 11 Big 12 Results
Texas Tech 16 Kansas 13
- Pregame Favorite: Kansas (-4)
- Pregame Total: 62.5
Texas Tech Leaders
- Passing: Behren Morton (19-for-25, 176 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Tahj Brooks (33 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jerand Bradley (4 TAR, 4 REC, 91 YDS)
Kansas Leaders
- Passing: Cole Ballard (9-for-20, 124 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Devin Neal (19 ATT, 137 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Lawrence Arnold (3 TAR, 2 REC, 44 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Kansas
|Texas Tech
|344
|Total Yards
|312
|137
|Passing Yards
|176
|207
|Rushing Yards
|136
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Kansas State 59 Baylor 25
- Pregame Favorite: Kansas State (-21.5)
- Pregame Total: 55
Kansas State Leaders
- Passing: Will Howard (19-for-29, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: DJ Giddens (18 ATT, 115 YDS)
- Receiving: Ben Sinnott (4 TAR, 3 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
Baylor Leaders
- Passing: Blake Shapen (22-for-45, 253 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Dominic Richardson (17 ATT, 89 YDS)
- Receiving: Drake Dabney (4 TAR, 4 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Kansas State
|Baylor
|451
|Total Yards
|332
|268
|Passing Yards
|247
|183
|Rushing Yards
|85
|0
|Turnovers
|4
UCF 45 Oklahoma State 3
- Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma State (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 63.5
UCF Leaders
- Passing: John Rhys Plumlee (11-for-18, 299 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: RJ Harvey (24 ATT, 206 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Javon Baker (7 TAR, 4 REC, 112 YDS)
Oklahoma State Leaders
- Passing: Alan Bowman (19-for-36, 225 YDS, 0 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Ollie Gordon (12 ATT, 25 YDS)
- Receiving: Rashod Owens (9 TAR, 6 REC, 85 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|UCF
|Oklahoma State
|592
|Total Yards
|277
|299
|Passing Yards
|225
|293
|Rushing Yards
|52
|1
|Turnovers
|4
Oklahoma 59 West Virginia 20
- Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-12.5)
- Pregame Total: 59.5
Oklahoma Leaders
- Passing: Dillon Gabriel (23-for-36, 423 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk (22 ATT, 135 YDS)
- Receiving: Drake Stoops (13 TAR, 10 REC, 164 YDS, 3 TDs)
West Virginia Leaders
- Passing: Garrett Greene (10-for-27, 154 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: CJ Donaldson (14 ATT, 79 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Devin Carter (7 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma
|West Virginia
|644
|Total Yards
|330
|423
|Passing Yards
|154
|221
|Rushing Yards
|176
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Cincinnati 24 Houston 14
- Pregame Favorite: Houston (-3)
- Pregame Total: 53.5
Cincinnati Leaders
- Passing: Emory Jones (13-for-16, 131 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Corey Kiner (23 ATT, 129 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Braden Smith (5 TAR, 5 REC, 69 YDS)
Houston Leaders
- Passing: Donovan Smith (16-for-28, 102 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Donovan Smith (13 ATT, 88 YDS)
- Receiving: Joseph Manjack IV (5 TAR, 4 REC, 22 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Houston
|Cincinnati
|241
|Total Yards
|368
|102
|Passing Yards
|164
|139
|Rushing Yards
|204
|3
|Turnovers
|0
Texas 29 TCU 26
- Pregame Favorite: Texas (-12.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Texas Leaders
- Passing: Quinn Ewers (22-for-33, 317 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jonathon Brooks (21 ATT, 104 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Xavier Worthy (13 TAR, 10 REC, 137 YDS)
TCU Leaders
- Passing: Josh Hoover (24-for-36, 302 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Emani Bailey (21 ATT, 98 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Savion Williams (13 TAR, 11 REC, 164 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|TCU
|Texas
|390
|Total Yards
|482
|302
|Passing Yards
|317
|88
|Rushing Yards
|165
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's Big 12 Games
UCF Knights at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: -
Cincinnati Bearcats at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: -
No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Houston Cougars
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: -
