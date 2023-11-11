The No. 5 Washington Huskies (9-0) host a Pac-12 showdown against the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Washington has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best in the FBS by averaging 41.7 points per game. The Huskies rank 46th on defense (23.0 points allowed per game). Utah ranks 82nd in the FBS with 25.0 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks ninth-best by surrendering only 15.9 points per game.

Washington vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Washington vs. Utah Key Statistics

Washington Utah 509.1 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.1 (101st) 413.4 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.3 (7th) 126.0 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.7 (24th) 383.1 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.4 (123rd) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has recorded 3,201 yards (355.7 ypg) on 225-of-325 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has carried the ball 113 times for a team-high 686 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

Will Nixon has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 177 yards (19.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's leads his squad with 989 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 56 receptions (out of 79 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 51 receptions totaling 888 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jalen McMillan has been the target of 26 passes and compiled 20 catches for 311 yards, an average of 34.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes leads Utah with 930 yards on 86-of-146 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 196 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 48 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has rushed for 598 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jaylon Glover has piled up 359 yards (on 94 carries) with two touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele has racked up 337 receiving yards on 29 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Money Parks has caught 23 passes and compiled 244 receiving yards (27.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews has racked up 229 reciving yards (25.4 ypg) this season.

