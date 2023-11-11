Saturday's contest between the Seattle U Redhawks (0-1) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) at Bren Events Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Seattle U coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Anteaters suffered a 63-58 loss to Pepperdine.

The Anteaters head into this game on the heels of a 63-58 loss to Pepperdine on Tuesday. The Redhawks head into this matchup following an 81-72 loss to CSU Northridge on Thursday. In the losing effort, Deja Lee led the Anteaters with 23 points. The Redhawks got a team-leading 22 points from Irena Korolenko in the loss.

UC Irvine vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

UC Irvine vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Seattle U 69, UC Irvine 68

UC Irvine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Anteaters had a +295 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.2 points per game. They put up 62.4 points per game, 236th in college basketball, and gave up 53.2 per outing to rank sixth in college basketball.

UC Irvine's offense was worse in Big West games last season, tallying 62.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 62.4 PPG.

Offensively the Anteaters performed better at home last year, posting 67.6 points per game, compared to 58.9 per game away from home.

When playing at home, UC Irvine surrendered 3.1 fewer points per game (51.2) than in road games (54.3).

Seattle U Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redhawks had a -314 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.5 points per game. They put up 59.7 points per game to rank 283rd in college basketball and gave up 70.2 per outing to rank 310th in college basketball.

In WAC action, Seattle U averaged 0.1 fewer points (59.6) than overall (59.7) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Redhawks averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (62.8) than on the road (54.3).

Seattle U gave up more points at home (70.1 per game) than on the road (68.8) last season.

