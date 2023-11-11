The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) take on a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Tennessee has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (23rd-best with 34.8 points per game) and scoring defense (22nd-best with 18.4 points allowed per game) this season. Missouri ranks 38th with 433 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 42nd with 343.2 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Tennessee vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Tennessee Missouri 466.4 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433 (43rd) 319.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.2 (38th) 227.7 (3rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.7 (77th) 238.8 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.3 (24th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (10th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has thrown for 2,017 yards (224.1 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 265 rushing yards on 59 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 110 times for 826 yards (91.8 per game), scoring three times.

Jabari Small has racked up 415 yards on 82 carries, scoring two times.

Squirrel White's 557 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 62 times and has totaled 46 catches and two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 412 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Bru McCoy has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 17 catches for 217 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 2,448 yards (272 ypg) while completing 67.4% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 189 yards with five touchdowns.

Cody Schrader has run the ball 162 times for 919 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has collected 274 yards (on 64 carries) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's 951 receiving yards (105.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 63 catches on 93 targets with seven touchdowns.

Theo Wease has racked up 530 receiving yards (58.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Mookie Cooper has racked up 391 reciving yards (43.4 ypg) this season.

