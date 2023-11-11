Best Bets & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Missouri Game – Saturday, November 11
SEC foes will do battle when the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) face the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Tennessee vs. Missouri? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Missouri?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Missouri 29, Tennessee 27
- Tennessee has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (6-1).
- The Volunteers have a record of 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (85.7%).
- This season, Missouri has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Tigers have entered three games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and are in those contests.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Missouri (+2.5)
- In eight Tennessee games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 6-1 ATS in those games.
- Missouri has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Tigers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
Parlay your bets together on the Tennessee vs. Missouri matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (59.5)
- This season, four of Tennessee's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 59.5 points.
- There have been just two games featuring Missouri this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 59.5.
- Tennessee averages 34.8 points per game against Missouri's 32.4, amounting to 7.7 points over the game's total of 59.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.9
|57
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|38.8
|28.7
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|5-0-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|5-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Missouri
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.6
|53.9
|53.2
|Implied Total AVG
|31.8
|31.6
|32
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|3-2-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.