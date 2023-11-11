Saturday's game between the Temple Owls (1-1) and Bucknell Bison (0-1) matching up at Liacouras Center has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Temple, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Owls are coming off of a 68-45 loss to Georgetown in their most recent game on Thursday.

The Bison enter this contest on the heels of a 94-51 loss to Penn State on Tuesday. Rayne Tucker recorded 12 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Owls. Isabella King put up 14 points, one rebound and two assists for the Bison.

Temple vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Temple vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 74, Bucknell 64

Temple Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls' -86 scoring differential last season (outscored by 3.0 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.1 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 66.1 per contest (231st in college basketball).

On offense, Temple averaged 62.3 points per game last season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (63.1 points per game) was 0.8 PPG higher.

At home, the Owls scored 4.0 more points per game last year (65.2) than they did in away games (61.2).

Defensively Temple played better in home games last year, giving up 64.0 points per game, compared to 67.9 away from home.

Bucknell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bison's -69 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 56.9 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while allowing 59.2 per outing (52nd in college basketball).

Bucknell scored more in conference play (58.2 points per game) than overall (56.9).

At home, the Bison averaged 59.4 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 54.8.

Bucknell gave up fewer points at home (58.4 per game) than on the road (60.0) last season.

