With Week 11 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top SoCon, and which teams are in the cellar? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Furman

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

8-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th

88th Last Game: W 17-14 vs Chattanooga

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Furman jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: VMI

VMI Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Carolina

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

6-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th

86th Last Game: W 28-25 vs Wofford

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Chattanooga

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 17-14 vs Furman

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Chattanooga jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

4. Mercer

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

7-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 38-16 vs Citadel

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mercer jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Samford

Samford Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Samford

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

5-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 73rd

73rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th

94th Last Game: W 37-7 vs Citadel

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Samford jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Mercer

@ Mercer Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. VMI

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 97th

97th Last Game: W 31-24 vs East Tennessee State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find VMI jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Furman

@ Furman Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-7

2-7 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th

66th Last Game: L 31-24 vs VMI

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find East Tennessee State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Western Carolina

@ Western Carolina Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Wofford

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 1-9

0-9 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 119th

119th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 85th

85th Last Game: L 28-25 vs Western Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wofford jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Citadel

@ Citadel Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Citadel

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-9 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 125th

125th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th

65th Last Game: L 38-16 vs Mercer

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Citadel jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Wofford

Wofford Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.