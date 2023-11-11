Saturday's game between the Cal Poly Mustangs (1-1) and the San Jose State Spartans (1-1) at Provident Credit Union Event Center is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Cal Poly securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

Their last time out, the Spartans won on Thursday 81-65 against Bellarmine. The Mustangs are coming off of a 65-55 victory against Idaho in their most recent outing on Wednesday. In the Spartans' win, Marisa Davis-Jones led the way with a team-high 17 points (adding six rebounds and two assists). In the Mustangs' win, Annika Shah led the team with 19 points (adding six rebounds and zero assists).

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

San Jose State vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Poly 64, San Jose State 62

San Jose State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans' -306 scoring differential last season (outscored by 9.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 57.8 points per game (313th in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per contest (265th in college basketball).

In conference games last year, San Jose State tallied more points per contest (60.6) than its season average (57.8).

The Spartans scored 61.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.0 more points than they averaged on the road (54.3).

San Jose State ceded 68.5 points per game at home. In road games, it allowed 67.7.

Cal Poly Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mustangs were outscored by 6.7 points per game last season with a -188 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.3 points per game (336th in college basketball) and allowed 62.0 per outing (109th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, Cal Poly put up 54.6 points per game in Big West play, and 55.3 overall.

At home, the Mustangs scored 55.9 points per game last season, 1.4 more than they averaged on the road (54.5).

In 2022-23, Cal Poly conceded 5.4 fewer points per game at home (59.5) than on the road (64.9).

