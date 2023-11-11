When the Oklahoma Sooners square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Sooners will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (60.5) Oklahoma 34, West Virginia 22

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The Sooners have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Sooners have beaten the spread six times in nine games.

Oklahoma has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

There have been five Sooners games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

The total for this game is 60.5, 0.5 points fewer than the average total in Oklahoma games thus far this season.

West Virginia Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mountaineers have a 22.2% chance to win.

The Mountaineers are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

West Virginia has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season.

Mountaineers games have gone over the point total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

West Virginia games this year have averaged a total of 52.0 points, 8.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Sooners vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 39.9 19.8 45.5 15.0 35.8 22.0 West Virginia 31.4 24.3 32.8 18.2 29.8 32.0

