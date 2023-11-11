The Missouri State Bears (3-6) hit the road for an MVFC showdown against the Northern Iowa Panthers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Robert W. Plaster Stadium.

Missouri State is totaling 30.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 32nd in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 100th, surrendering 31.3 points per game. From an offensive angle, Northern Iowa is compiling 27.2 points per game (52nd-ranked). It ranks 36th in the FCS defensively (23.3 points surrendered per game).

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Springfield, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Northern Iowa vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa Missouri State 383.9 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.4 (30th) 319.2 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 433.9 (116th) 118.4 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.7 (113th) 265.4 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.8 (7th) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has recored 2,316 passing yards, or 257.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.1% of his passes and has tossed 13 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Tye Edwards has rushed for 389 yards on 85 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson has racked up 360 yards (on 73 attempts) with five touchdowns.

Sam Schnee has hauled in 783 receiving yards on 46 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Logan Wolf has caught 28 passes and compiled 345 receiving yards (38.3 per game).

Sergio Morancy has racked up 342 reciving yards (38.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jordan Pachot has recorded 1,698 yards (188.7 ypg) on 133-of-201 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Jacardia Wright has racked up 618 yards on 132 carries while finding paydirt six times as a runner. He's also caught 13 passes for 234 yards (26.0 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jakairi Moses has carried the ball 20 times for 112 yards (12.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Raylen Sharpe's leads his squad with 745 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 54 catches (out of 67 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Terique Owens has put together a 520-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 30 targets.

Jmariyae Robinson has a total of 389 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 34 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

