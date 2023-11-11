The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) and the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Beaver Stadium in a clash of Big Ten foes.

On defense, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by allowing just 231.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 42nd (424.2 yards per game). Things have been positive for Penn State on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up 40.2 points per game (seventh-best) and allowing only 11.9 points per game (third-best).

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on FOX.

Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Michigan vs. Penn State Key Statistics

Michigan Penn State 424.2 (47th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394 (69th) 231.4 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.4 (2nd) 167.1 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.2 (43rd) 257.1 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (77th) 6 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (1st) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (3rd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has compiled 2,134 yards (237.1 ypg) on 156-of-206 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 137 rushing yards (15.2 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has 649 rushing yards on 126 carries with 16 touchdowns.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 74 times for 232 yards (25.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 225 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's team-leading 589 yards as a receiver have come on 36 catches (out of 47 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 24 passes for 422 yards (46.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland has compiled 27 receptions for 419 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Penn State Stats Leaders

Drew Allar leads Penn State with 1,895 yards on 181-of-288 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 100 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Kaytron Allen is his team's leading rusher with 119 carries for 573 yards, or 63.7 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Nicholas Singleton has racked up 480 yards (on 121 carries) with seven touchdowns, while also grabbing 19 passes for 148 yards and one touchdown.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has racked up 645 receiving yards on 51 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Theo Johnson has put together a 233-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 22 passes on 34 targets.

Tyler Warren has racked up 216 reciving yards (24 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

