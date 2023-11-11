Big Ten opponents will do battle when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) battle the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Penn State?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Penn State 25, Michigan 24

Penn State 25, Michigan 24 Michigan has won all eight of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Wolverines have played in eight games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each time.

Penn State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Nittany Lions have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 69.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Penn State (+5.5)



Penn State (+5.5) In eight Michigan games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Wolverines are 4-4 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

In Penn State's eight games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) This season, five of Michigan's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points.

This season, five of Penn State's games have ended with a score higher than 45.5 points.

The over/under for the matchup of 45.5 is 35.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Michigan (40.7 points per game) and Penn State (40.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 52.7 44 Implied Total AVG 39.9 44.4 32.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 1-4-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-3-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 5-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.3 46.8 47.8 Implied Total AVG 33.6 36.8 30.5 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

