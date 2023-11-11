Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Reims take the pitch in one of two matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today.

Stade Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain travels to face Stade Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-185)

Paris Saint-Germain (-185) Underdog: Stade Reims (+475)

Stade Reims (+475) Draw: (+350)

Le Havre AC vs AS Monaco

AS Monaco makes the trip to face Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: AS Monaco (-135)

AS Monaco (-135) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+370)

Le Havre AC (+370) Draw: (+295)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.