Saturday's contest between the American Eagles (1-0) and La Salle Explorers (1-1) going head to head at Tom Gola Arena has a projected final score of 69-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of American, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on November 11.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Explorers suffered a 58-48 loss to Maine.

The Explorers enter this contest after a 58-48 loss to Maine on Thursday. In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Eagles earned an 81-68 win over Longwood. In the Explorers' loss, Aryss Macktoon led the way with a team-high 13 points (adding three rebounds and zero assists). Riley DeRubbo scored 22 points in the Eagles' win, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

La Salle vs. American Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

La Salle vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: American 69, La Salle 67

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

La Salle Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Explorers had a +20 scoring differential last season, putting up 63.7 points per game (203rd in college basketball) and giving up 63.1 (139th in college basketball).

Offensively, La Salle posted 59.5 points per game last year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (63.7 points per game) was 4.2 PPG higher.

The Explorers posted 65.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 60.9 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.3 points per contest.

La Salle allowed 58.4 points per game last season at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64.3).

American Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles were outscored by 8.9 points per game last season with a -276 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.2 points per game (306th in college basketball) and gave up 67.1 per contest (249th in college basketball).

American scored more in conference play (58.8 points per game) than overall (58.2).

The Eagles scored 60.3 points per game at home last season, and 55.7 away.

American allowed 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.0 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.