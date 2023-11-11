The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) face a Big 12 matchup versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Kansas vs. Texas Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27

Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27 Kansas has won 80% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (4-1).

The Jayhawks have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter.

Texas Tech lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Red Raiders have played as an underdog of +160 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Jayhawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas (-4)



Kansas (-4) Kansas has five wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season when favored by 4 points or more (in three chances).

Against the spread, Texas Tech is 3-5-0 this season.

This year, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (62.5)



Under (62.5) This season, five of Kansas' nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 62.5 points.

This season, four of Texas Tech's games have ended with a score higher than 62.5 points.

The point total for the contest of 62.5 is three points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Kansas (34.9 points per game) and Texas Tech (30.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.1 60.9 56.8 Implied Total AVG 35.4 36 34.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 2-0 1-1

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.6 59.5 53.8 Implied Total AVG 31 32 30 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-1 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

