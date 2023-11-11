The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

While Iowa ranks worst in the FBS in total offense with 225.3 yards per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the defense ranks 15th-best (297.8 yards per game allowed). Rutgers ranks 106th in the FBS with 331.0 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 10th-best by surrendering just 283.2 total yards per contest.

Iowa vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Iowa vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Iowa Rutgers 225.3 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.0 (110th) 297.8 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 283.2 (8th) 114.6 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.8 (35th) 110.8 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.2 (126th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has thrown for 505 yards (56.1 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 51.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has racked up 551 yards on 110 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

This season, Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 74 times for 278 yards (30.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All's team-high 299 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 37 targets) with three touchdowns.

Diante Vines has hauled in 12 passes while averaging 14.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Luke Lachey has racked up 10 catches for 131 yards, an average of 14.6 yards per game.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has thrown for 1,263 yards on 101-of-206 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 411 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai is his team's leading rusher with 168 carries for 903 yards, or 100.3 per game. He's found paydirt seven times on the ground, as well.

Christian Dremel paces his team with 363 receiving yards on 28 catches with three touchdowns.

JaQuae Jackson has put together a 331-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 20 passes on 44 targets.

Isaiah Washington's 32 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown.

