The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) visit the BYU Cougars (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is a 7.5-point underdog. The point total is 41.5.

Iowa State is totaling 23.6 points per game on offense (91st in the FBS), and ranks 32nd on defense with 20.7 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored BYU ranks 98th in the FBS (22.9 points per game), and it is 77th defensively (26.9 points allowed per game).

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Location: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

LaVell Edwards Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Iowa State vs BYU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -7.5 -115 -105 41.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Iowa State Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Cyclones' offense play poorly, ranking -63-worst in the FBS in total yards (365.7 total yards per game). They rank 26th defensively (293.7 total yards allowed per game).

The last three games have seen the Cyclones' offense fail to produce, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS in points (27 points per game). They rank 57th on defense (18.7 points allowed per contest).

Although Iowa State ranks 19th-worst in pass defense over the previous three contests (208.3 passing yards allowed), it has been more successful on the offensive side of the ball with 245.7 passing yards per game (84th-ranked).

Over the last three contests, the Cyclones have been bottom-25 in rushing offense with 120 rushing yards per game (-43-worst) and top-25 in rushing defense with 85.3 rushing yards surrendered per game (25th-best).

The Cyclones have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In Iowa State's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Week 11 Big 12 Betting Trends

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State has gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Iowa State has gone over in three of its eight games with a set total (37.5%).

Iowa State has won two of the four games it was favored on the moneyline this season (50%).

Iowa State has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cyclones' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has compiled 1,918 yards (213.1 ypg) on 162-of-262 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has racked up 410 yards on 87 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Cartevious Norton has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 299 yards (33.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins' 568 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has registered 31 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has caught 47 passes for 438 yards (48.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Benjamin Brahmer has a total of 255 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

J.R. Singleton has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 14 tackles.

Iowa State's tackle leader, Beau Freyler, has 60 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and three interceptions this year.

Jeremiah Cooper has picked off a team-leading five passes. He also has 31 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

