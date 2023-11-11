The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the BYU Cougars (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars will attempt to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 10:15 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Provo, Utah

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline BYU Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-7) 41.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-7) 41.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Iowa State vs. BYU Betting Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

BYU has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

