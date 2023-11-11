The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) take on a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the BYU Cougars (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Iowa State ranks 91st in scoring offense (23.6 points per game) and 32nd in scoring defense (20.7 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, BYU is putting up 22.9 points per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 77th in the FBS defensively (26.9 points surrendered per game).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Iowa State vs. BYU Key Statistics

Iowa State BYU 337.2 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.0 (128th) 330.2 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 410.9 (89th) 117.6 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.7 (129th) 219.7 (78th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.3 (80th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (42nd) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (10th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has recorded 1,918 yards (213.1 ypg) on 162-of-262 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has racked up 410 yards on 87 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

Cartevious Norton has piled up 299 yards on 78 attempts, scoring two times.

Jayden Higgins' 568 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has registered 31 receptions and four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has caught 47 passes for 438 yards (48.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Benjamin Brahmer has racked up 19 receptions for 255 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has recored 1,716 passing yards, or 190.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.4% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with six interceptions.

LJ Martin is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 438 yards, or 48.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Aidan Robbins has run for 171 yards across 53 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Chase Roberts leads his squad with 512 receiving yards on 37 receptions with four touchdowns.

Darius Lassiter has put up a 347-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 51 targets.

Isaac Rex's 26 catches (on 51 targets) have netted him 333 yards (37 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa State or BYU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.