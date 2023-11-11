How to Watch the Iowa State vs. BYU Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) take on a fellow Big 12 foe when they visit the BYU Cougars (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Iowa State ranks 91st in scoring offense (23.6 points per game) and 32nd in scoring defense (20.7 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, BYU is putting up 22.9 points per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 77th in the FBS defensively (26.9 points surrendered per game).
Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Provo, Utah
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 11 Games
- Northwestern vs Wisconsin
- Mississippi State vs Texas A&M
- Michigan vs Penn State
- Michigan State vs Ohio State
- West Virginia vs Oklahoma
- Texas vs TCU
- North Texas vs SMU
- Cincinnati vs Houston
- Texas Tech vs Kansas
- Oklahoma State vs UCF
- Miami (FL) vs Florida State
- Minnesota vs Purdue
- Utah vs Washington
- Tulsa vs Tulane
- Alabama vs Kentucky
- USC vs Oregon
- Ole Miss vs Georgia
- Georgia Tech vs Clemson
- Washington State vs Cal
- Tennessee vs Missouri
- New Mexico vs Boise State
- Wyoming vs UNLV
Iowa State vs. BYU Key Statistics
|Iowa State
|BYU
|337.2 (106th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|298.0 (128th)
|330.2 (26th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|410.9 (89th)
|117.6 (108th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|79.7 (129th)
|219.7 (78th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|218.3 (80th)
|8 (14th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|11 (42nd)
|14 (44th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|18 (10th)
Iowa State Stats Leaders
- Rocco Becht has recorded 1,918 yards (213.1 ypg) on 162-of-262 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.
- Eli Sanders has racked up 410 yards on 87 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.
- Cartevious Norton has piled up 299 yards on 78 attempts, scoring two times.
- Jayden Higgins' 568 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 52 times and has registered 31 receptions and four touchdowns.
- Jaylin Noel has caught 47 passes for 438 yards (48.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Benjamin Brahmer has racked up 19 receptions for 255 yards, an average of 28.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.
BYU Stats Leaders
- Kedon Slovis has recored 1,716 passing yards, or 190.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.4% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with six interceptions.
- LJ Martin is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 438 yards, or 48.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.
- Aidan Robbins has run for 171 yards across 53 carries, scoring one touchdown.
- Chase Roberts leads his squad with 512 receiving yards on 37 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Darius Lassiter has put up a 347-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 51 targets.
- Isaac Rex's 26 catches (on 51 targets) have netted him 333 yards (37 ypg) and one touchdown.
Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa State or BYU gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.