The Iowa State Cyclones are expected to come out on top in their game versus the BYU Cougars at 10:15 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Iowa State vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction BYU (+7.5) Over (40.5) Iowa State 26, BYU 21

The Cyclones have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Cyclones are 4-4-0 this year.

This season, three of the Cyclones' eight games have hit the over.

The total for this game is 40.5, 4.4 points fewer than the average total in Iowa State games thus far this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cougars have a 28.6% chance to win.

So far this season, the Cougars have put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

BYU has a 1-3 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Cougars' seven games with a set total.

BYU games this year have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 9.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Cyclones vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 23.6 20.7 25.0 19.6 21.8 22.0 BYU 22.9 26.9 29.3 14.3 17.8 37.0

