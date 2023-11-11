The Iowa State Cyclones versus the BYU Cougars is a game to watch for fans of Iowa college football on a Week 11 slate that includes plenty of compelling contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Drake Bulldogs

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Drake Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars

  • Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 11
  • Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Iowa State (-7.5)

