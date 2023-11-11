Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Iowa
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa State Cyclones versus the BYU Cougars is a game to watch for fans of Iowa college football on a Week 11 slate that includes plenty of compelling contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Iowa on TV This Week
Presbyterian Blue Hose at Drake Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Drake Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa State (-7.5)
