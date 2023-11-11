ACC foes match up when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) and the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida State has been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (ninth-best with 39.6 points per game) and scoring defense (15th-best with 17 points allowed per game) this season. Miami (FL) is accumulating 32.1 points per contest on offense this season (38th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 20 points per game (30th-ranked) on defense.

Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Florida State Miami (FL) 457.2 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.9 (36th) 332.7 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.4 (17th) 164.4 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.6 (40th) 292.8 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.3 (42nd) 5 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (123rd) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 2,459 passing yards for Florida State, completing 64.7% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 190 rushing yards (21.1 ypg) on 64 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has 671 rushing yards on 99 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 197 yards (21.9 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 44 times for 283 yards (31.4 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 137 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's team-leading 538 yards as a receiver have come on 38 receptions (out of 61 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes for 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaheim Bell has compiled 31 catches for 365 yards, an average of 40.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke leads Miami (FL) with 2,057 yards on 170-of-251 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 77 times for 469 yards (52.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has run for 379 yards across 75 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has collected 60 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 683 (75.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 79 times and has four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has totaled 554 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Colbie Young's 36 receptions (on 48 targets) have netted him 470 yards (52.2 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Miami (FL) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.