The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) face an ACC matchup versus the Miami Hurricanes (6-3). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16

Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16 Florida State has yet to lose a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

The Seminoles have played in six games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter and won every time.

This season, Miami (FL) has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

The Hurricanes have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.

The Seminoles have an 86.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (-14.5)



Florida State (-14.5) Florida State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far in 2023, the Seminoles have been installed as favorites by a 14.5-point margin or more seven times and are 4-3 ATS in those games.

In Miami (FL)'s eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51)



Over (51) Florida State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 51 points seven times this season.

There have been three Miami (FL) games that have ended with a combined score higher than 51 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 71.7 points per game, 20.7 points more than the point total of 51 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.2 52.9 51.4 Implied Total AVG 35 35.4 34.5 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 49.1 49.5 Implied Total AVG 30.8 31.2 30 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.