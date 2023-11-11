How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
The Eredivisie slate today, which includes Go Ahead Eagles taking on RKC Waalwijk, is not one to miss.
How to watch all the games in the Eredivisie today is available here.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch RKC Waalwijk vs Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles journeys to match up with RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Go Ahead Eagles (+135)
- Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+185)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch FC Twente Enschede vs NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen is on the road to take on FC Twente Enschede at Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Twente Enschede (-320)
- Underdog: NEC Nijmegen (+800)
- Draw: (+475)
Watch Vitesse Arnhem vs SC Heerenveen
SC Heerenveen is on the road to take on Vitesse Arnhem at Gelredome in Arnhem.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Vitesse Arnhem (+135)
- Underdog: SC Heerenveen (+190)
- Draw: (+250)
