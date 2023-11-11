The Drake Bulldogs (6-3) hit the road for a Pioneer League battle against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Drake Stadium.

On offense, Drake ranks 62nd in the FCS with 359.6 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 35th in total defense (313.9 yards allowed per contest). Presbyterian is compiling 21.4 points per game on offense this season (89th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.3 points per contest (62nd-ranked) on defense.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Drake vs. Presbyterian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Drake Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Drake vs. Presbyterian Key Statistics

Drake Presbyterian 359.6 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.9 (77th) 313.9 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.2 (30th) 107 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.2 (89th) 252.6 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.7 (51st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has racked up 2,174 yards (241.6 ypg) on 165-of-298 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 522 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Christian Galvan has collected 298 yards on 92 attempts, scoring two times.

Mitchell January's 414 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has totaled 17 catches and four touchdowns.

Colin Howard has caught 19 passes for 366 yards (40.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Trey Radocha has been the target of 22 passes and racked up 22 grabs for 343 yards, an average of 38.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 1,654 yards on 117-of-227 passing with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 441 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Zach Switzer has run for 215 yards across 51 attempts.

Dominic Kibby has racked up 644 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Worth Warner has 30 receptions (on 24 targets) for a total of 388 yards (43.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jordan Irizarry's 15 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 235 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Drake or Presbyterian gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.