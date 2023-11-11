The California Golden Bears (3-6) square off against a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the Washington State Cougars (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at California Memorial Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 18th-worst in the FBS (426.6 yards allowed per game), Cal has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 53rd in the FBS offensively totaling 406.1 yards per game. Washington State ranks 47th in total yards per game (414.1), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 420.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

See how to watch this game on ESPN2 in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cal vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: California Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Cal vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Cal Washington State 406.1 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.1 (51st) 426.6 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.4 (103rd) 190.2 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.1 (130th) 215.9 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.0 (2nd) 19 (123rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (73rd) 17 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Cal Stats Leaders

Fernando Mendoza has compiled 825 yards (91.7 ypg) on 74-of-123 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jaydn Ott has racked up 848 yards on 145 carries while finding the end zone nine times.

This season, Isaiah Ifanse has carried the ball 70 times for 365 yards (40.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hunter's leads his squad with 499 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 75 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Trond Grizzell has put up a 362-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 51 targets.

Taj Davis has hauled in 30 catches for 332 yards, an average of 36.9 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has 2,777 passing yards, or 308.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.7% of his passes and has thrown 17 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 14.4 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner five times.

The team's top rusher, Nakia Watson, has carried the ball 68 times for 204 yards (22.7 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Dylan Paine has piled up 20 carries and totaled 131 yards with one touchdown.

Kyle Willams paces his team with 655 receiving yards on 48 catches with four touchdowns.

Lincoln Victor has 65 receptions (on 84 targets) for a total of 639 yards (71.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Josh Kelly's 60 targets have resulted in 38 receptions for 557 yards and six touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cal or Washington State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.